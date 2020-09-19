Dhoni had announced his retirement from the international cricket last month after a 16-year-long illustrious career.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni’s popularity in India has surpassed the level of fandom even the great Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli enjoy, legendary cricketer Sunil Gavaskar said on Saturday.

"Since MSD comes from Ranchi, which doesn't have a cricket culture as such, the whole India loves him. Tendulkar has Mumbai and Kolkata, Kohli has Delhi and Bengaluru but when you talk of Dhoni it's the whole India,” Gavaskar said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Gavaskar made the statement ahead of the opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians in the United Arab Emirates’ capital Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from the international cricket last month after a 16-year-long illustrious career, which includes a world cup win. The former skipper had last played a competitive cricket in the semi-finals of the 2019 cricket world cup where India was defeated by New Zealand. Fans were expecting that Dhoni will continue playing the international cricket until at least 2021 T-20 world cup.

The player returned to the cricket field in the opening match of the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. The match was played at United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi.

The tournament had been delayed by nearly six months amid the threat of the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players. Players and support staff members participating in the tournament are living inside a bio-security bubble and will have to follow strict protocols while in it.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja