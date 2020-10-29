Opening for Royal Challengers Bangalore in all 12 Indian Premier League 2020 matches, Devdutt Padikkal has scored 417 runs this season at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of over 128.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Royal Challengers Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal became the second uncapped player to score over 400 runs in the debut season of the Indian Premier League during match against Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. The first player to achieve this feat was Shreyas Iyer, who had scored 439 runs in 14 matches at an average of 33.76 during the eighth edition of IPL.

Opening for Bangalore in all 12 matches, Padikkal has scored 417 runs this season at an average of 34.75 and a strike rate of over 128. His fiery knock of 74 off just 45 guided Bangalore to 164 -- a below par total that was chased down by Mumbai in the final over with five wickets to spare.

Earlier this season, 20-year-old Padikkal became the first player in IPL history to score three fifties in the first four matches. He represented Karnataka in domestic cricket before being bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore in the player auction for 2019 IPL.

Bangalore are placed second in the points table with seven wins in 12 matches and a net run rate of +0.048. The side will need to win at least one of its remaining two fixtures to qualify for the playoffs.

Padikal is the eighth Indian Player to score over 400 runs in the debut IPL season. The remaining seven are: Shaun Marsh, Suryakumar Yadav, Paul Valthaty, Shreyas Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Saurabh Tiwary, and Manish Pandey. Marsh had scored 616 runs in 11 matches at an average of 68.44 in the first edition of IPL.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja