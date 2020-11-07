Sunrisers Hyderabad are sure of their footing after registering wins in their last four encounters of the league stage, while Delhi Capitals have witnessed a dramatic dip in the form in the second half of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Resurgent Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to find a spot in the finals of the Indian Premier League 2020 when they face Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The winner of tomorrow's contest will face four-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians in the finals.

Hyderabad are sure of their footing after registering wins in their last four encounters of the league stage, while Delhi Capitals have witnessed a dramatic dip in the form in the second half of the tournament. The match will be played in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST).

Head-to-head stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 17 times in the IPL history and the former leads the head-to-head stats with 11 wins. The David Warner-men had won both the contests against Delhi this year, first by 15 runs and the second by 88 runs.

Who will win tomorrow’s match?

The second half of the tournament brought change in the fortunes for Hyderabad and the team manage to qualify for the playoffs despite once being played at the bottom of the points table. The team is likely to win tomorrow’s contest.

DC vs SRH Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

