Sunrisers Hyderabad will be high on confidence with four consecutive wins and have little reason to change a winning combination against Delhi Capitals on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. Delhi had lost both their matches against the orange army in the league stage.

The winning team will face defending champions Mumbai Indians in the finals of the tournament. Hyderabad will be high on confidence with four consecutive wins and have little reason to change a winning combination tomorrow. The second half of the tournament brought change in the fortunes for the team as they manage to qualify for the playoffs despite once being played at the bottom of the points table.

Where can you watch the matches lives on your TV?

The matches will be live telecasted by Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi in India.

How can you watch matches live online?

Disney+Hotstar VIP will provide live streaming of all the matches. You will have to purchase the annual subscription of the VIP pack for Rs 399. In addition to providing seamless IPL experience, the play has several blockbuster bollywood movies on offer. If you are a Jio prepaid user, you can pick Jio Cricket Pack for Rs 401 that will give you Disney + Hotstar VIP subscription free of cost with 3GB of high-speed internet data per day and unlimited voice calls for the validity of 28 days. Similar Airtel plans for Rs 448 and Rs 599 are also on offer.

When will the match begin?

The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi from 7:30 pm (IST) on Thursday. Dubai has hosted a majority of the IPL 2020 matches.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja