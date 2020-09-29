IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: This will be the first encounter between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals in this season of the Indian Premier League.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Delhi Capitals, high on confidence with their two back-to-back wins, will be locking horns with David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 11th match of the thirteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. This will be the first encounter between the two teams in the tournament.

Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only team left without any points at the points table, while Delhi Capitals with four points in two matches is among the toppers. Hyderabad, in its previous two games, tasted defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs and also clinched a Super Over win against Kings XI Punjab.

Time and Venue of DC vs SRH Match

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

Where to watch the match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals:

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Probable Playing XIs:



Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

Dream XI Prediction:

Prithvi Shaw (captain), Rishabh Pant (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Marcus Stoinis, Abhishek Sharma, Mohammad Nabi, Khaleel Ahmed, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada

