IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Experts suggest that batsmen might find it difficult to play in Dubai on Monday and the captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bat first.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After suffering initial setbacks in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore have regained their form and would take on a deadly Delhi Capitals on Monday. This will be the 19th game of the IPL 2020 and will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The focus of Monday's match will be on the skippers of the two sides -- Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer. While an out of form Virat Kohli had regained his touch in RCB's previous game against Rajasthan Royals, Shreyas Iyer had scored a blistering 88 off 38 balls in DC's last game against Kolkata Knight Riders. Iyer and Kohli would once again look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Head-to-head stats:

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore have battled against each other 24 times in the IPL. While Bangalore has won 15 games, Delhi has emerged victorious in 8 matches. One match between the two teams produced no result.

Who will win Monday's match?

While Royal Challengers Bangalore has a lead over Delhi Capitals in head-to-head stats, Shreyas Iyer's side has performed wonderfully in the IPL 2020 so far and Monday's clash is expected to be a promising one.

Meanwhile, cricket experts suggest that Delhi has an upper hand against Bangalore in IPL 2020 as it has a well-balanced side. Experts also say that the team chasing in Dubai might struggle on Monday given the slow nature of the pitch.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

