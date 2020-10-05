IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: The 19th game of the IPL 2020 will be played between Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After narrowly winning their last game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will take on Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the 19th game of the IPL 2020. The match will begin at 7.30 pm at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals have played some good cricket in the tournament so far, winning three games in four matches. However, they will be cautious when they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday. Both Iyer and Kohli had scored runs in the last match of their respective sides and would look to lead from the front and outwit each other in what promises to be a thrilling contest.

Pitch report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium generally favours the spinners. Cricket experts suggest that batsmen might find it difficult to play in Dubai on Monday and the captain winning the toss will likely prefer to bat first as chasing might get difficult unless the dew factor gets involved in the game.

Weather forecast:

The weather experts have predicted that there is no chance of rain in Dubai on Monday and temperature will be as high as 36 degrees Celsius while humidity will remain around 54 per cent. Experts, though, suggest that the weather will improve as the game progresses.

Probable playing XI of both sides:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (WK), Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada

Dream XI:

Rishabh Pant (VC), AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Anrich Nortje, Yuzvendra Chahal

Squads of both teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma