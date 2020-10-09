IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, would look to go at the top of the IPL 2020 points table on Friday.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Aiming to regain top spot in the IPL 2020 points table, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals will take on Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals on Friday at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.

While Delhi Capitals has looked one of the toughest sides to beat in this year's IPL, Rajasthan Royals have constantly struggled and have been unable to find the right balance for their side. For Rajasthan, another concern would be the loss of form of skipper Steve Smith and Sanju Samson.

Delhi, on the other hand, have been a well-oiled machine, boasting of a solid bowling unit which is well supported by the batsmen. While skipper Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well. Marcus Stonis too have produced two smashing fifties so far.

Head-to-head stats of Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals:

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals have played 20 games against each other in the history of the IPL so far. While Delhi Capitals have won 9 games, Rajasthan Royals have emerged victorious on 11 matches.

Who will win Friday's match?

Sharjah has traditionally been a high scoring ground and the dew factor here can play a big role. Cricket experts suggest that the team winning the toss should bowl first as the dew factor can help the chasing side in the latter half of the day.

Squads

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

