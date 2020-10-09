Rajasthan Royals' frail middle order has been exposed in the last three matches and it remains to be seen what changes Steve Smith makes in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will hope to break their losing streak when they face Delhi Capitals in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Delhi have been exceptional in all three departments, winning four of their five matches, and a win tonight will see them leapfrog Mumbai Indians into top spot at the points table.

Rajasthan Royals’ star all-rounder will not be part of the team’s playing XI tonight due to quarantine requirements. The team’s frail middle order has been exposed in the last three matches and it remains to be seen what changes Steve Smith makes in the playing XI against Delhi Capitals.

The two teams have faced each other 20 times in the IPL history and Rajasthan Royals have a slight edge with 11 wins. Here’s all you need to know about game 23 of the IPL 2020 beginning at 7:30 pm (IST).

Pitch report:

The pitch at Sharjah has been excellent for batsmen so far. Barring Sunrisers Hyderabad, all the teams have scored over 200 runs at least once at this venue already in the tournament. Both DC and RR have some explosive batsmen and another high-scoring game could be on the cards tonight.

Weather forecast

The temperature at Sharjah will be 35 degrees celsius at the time of the toss and will fall by four degrees as the match progress, according to AccuWeather. The Humidity will be 36 per cent and there is no prediction of rain.

Dream 11:

Steve Smith (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (WK), Prithvi Shaw, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Jofra Archer

Predicted playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson (WK), Rahul Tewatia, David Miller, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, Shreyas Gopal

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Akshar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja