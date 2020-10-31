Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have face each other 25 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats with 13 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will look to break their losing streak when they face Mumbai Indians in game 51 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Mumbai Indians is the only team to have been qualified for the playoffs and will be hoping to finish in the top two to get an advantage in the qualifiers.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have face each other 25 times in the IPL history and the latter leads the head-to-head stats with 13 wins. Rohit Sharma-men had defeated Delhi by five wickets in the first-leg clash of IPL 2020. The second encounter will commence at 3:30 pm (IST) in Dubai. Here's all you need to know:

Pitch Report

Teams batting second have chased down in the total in all the afternoon matches played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Such has been the trend in most of the matches in the second half of the tournament, partly owing to the dew factor. Both the captains will be looking to win the toss and opt to bowl first.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai at the commencement of the match will be 33 degree celsius, with a 35 per cent humidity. There is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah

Predicted playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Marchus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard (C), James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Posted By: Lakshay Raja