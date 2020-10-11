Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have been exceptional in all the three departments, though the latter has a slight upper hand in pace bowling, with two of its bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult — contending for the Purple cap.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in game 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Delhi and Mumbai are perched at the first and second position respectively in the points table and will be looking to maintain their winning momentum tonight.

Both the teams have been exceptional in all the three departments, though Mumbai has a slight upper hand in pace bowling, with two of its bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult — contending for the Purple cap. The match will be played from 7:30 pm (IST) in Abu Dhabi. Here’s all you need to know.

Pitch report

The pitch at Abu Dhabi has provided assistance to both spinners and pacers so far, plus the long boundaries make it hard for batsmen to clear the rope. Both Mumbai and Delhi have performed well in the bowling department and will like to make the ost of the conditions.

Weather forecast

The temperature in Abu Dhabi will be 32 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will remain nearly the same throughout the match. The humidity will be 43 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Kagiso Rabada, Kieron Pollard, Ravichandran Ashwin

Probable Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, James Pattinson, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (Wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

