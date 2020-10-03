IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders: The 16th game of the IPL 2020 will be played between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In what could be a nail-biting thriller, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will take on Dinesh Karthik's Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday evening in the 16th game of the IPL 2020. The match will begin at 7.30 pm at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Delhi had unexpectedly lost their previous league game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and would look to get back to winning ways. Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, had defeated Mumbai significantly in their last match.

All eyes would Kolkata Knight Riders' Andre Russell who is famous for his six-hitting ability. For Delhi Capitals, their answer to Andre Russell would be Rishabh Pant who is known for his fearless approach. Apart from Russell and Pant, the focus will also be on Shubman Gill, Eoin Morgan and Shreyas Iyer.

Head-to-Head stats:

The Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have played 25 games together. Kolkata lead the Delhi by 13-11 in the head-to-head record. One of the games between the two sides had produced no result.

Who will win Saturday's match?

The pitch at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium will support the batsmen. The bowlers will likely get assistance from the pitch but it will start supporting the batsmen as the game progresses. Cricket experts suggest that the team chasing will likely have an advantage given the short boundaries in Sharjah.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma