New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will square off against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) in the second match of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Both the teams have never lifted the IPL trophy and the two young captains will be looking forward to change the fortunes of their teams this year.

Delhi had qualified for the playoffs last years after a gap of seven seasons, while Punjab has not played a playoff match since 2014. On paper, both the sides look promising this year and are being coached by two of the biggest names in cricket — Anil Kumble and Ricky Ponting.

Delhi capitals seems to have a slight advantage over Kings XI in the spin department, with bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, and Axar Patel. Punjab lacks quality spinners which is a huge disadvantage on the slow pitches of United Arab Emirates (UAE). Pitch report suggests that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium may offer some assistance to spinners of the team bowling first today. Delhi will perhaps be hoping to win the toss and field first to capitalise on the same.

Delhi has some explosive players like Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey and Shimron Hetmyer who can turn the match on their own, while Punjab has a line-up of world-class T20 players like Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham and Chris Jordan.

Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi

Prediction: UAE’s slow pitches may assist the formidable spin bowling attack of Delhi Capitals and so the team is expected to defeat Mumbai Indians in the second match of the tournament.

