IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The second match of the IPL 2020 will be played on Sunday at the Dubai International Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The game will be played between Kings XI Punjab, who will be led by KL Rahul, and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals. The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST in Dubai.

The tournament’s opener was played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Saturday in Abu Dhabi. The IPL 2020 was supposed to be held in April and May but was postponed after the government imposed a nationwide lockdown in wake of the coronavirus crisis. The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) later announced that the 13th season of the cash-rich league will be played in the UAE.

Here’s all you need to know about Sunday’s match between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Capitals:

Where is the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab taking place?

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in UAE’s Dubai on Sunday.

What about the timings of Sunday’s match?

The match will begin at 7.30 pm IST and continue till 11.30 pm.

Where can I watch the match live on TV?

You can watch the match on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

Can I watch the match live online?

Yes, you can watch the match live online on Disney+Hotstar. You can purchase the annual subscription of the VIP pack for just Rs 399 to watch all the IPL 2020 matches live online.

What about the probable XIs of the two teams?

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma