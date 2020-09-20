New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capials will clash with Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the Indian Premier League at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The game will offer a chance to witness two young leaders — Delhi’s Shreyas Iyer and Punjab’s KL Rahul — going up against each other.

Both the sides had never lifted the IPL trophy and they will be looking for a change in their fortunes this year. The two teams have shown the tendencies to start seasons well in the past but have failed to make it to the playoffs in more seasons than otherwise.

Pitch Report:

While the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is generally known for assisting batsmen, it may offer some assistance to spinners of the team bowling first. Media reports suggest that the team bowling first will have a slight advantage due to the due factor kicking in later in match. The game could be high scoring given that the boundaries are short.

Weather Report:

The temperature is expected to be around 34 degree celcius in Dubai at the time of the commencement of the match, according to Accuweather. The forecast suggests that the humidity will be around 63 per cent and is expected to rise as the match progresses. There is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Probable Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi

Posted By: Lakshay Raja