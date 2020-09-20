Here are the latest updates from the IPL 2020 Match 2 between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab:

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history.

Both the teams have never lifted a trophy in the history of the tournament, though on paper they look promising this year. Delhi had qualified for the playoffs last years after a gap of seven seasons, while Punjab has not played a playoff match since 2014.

Delhi capitals seems to have a slight advantage over Kings XI in the spin department, with bowlers like Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, and Axar Patel. Pitch report suggests that the Dubai International Cricket Stadium may offer some assistance to spinners of the team bowling first today. Delhi will perhaps be hoping to win the toss and field first to capitalise on the same.

Shami strikes again, Delhi Capitals lose Pant, Iyer



Debutant Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Rishabh Pant for 31, while a third strike by Mohammed Shami eliminated skipper Shreyas Iyer for 39. Delhi is five down for 93 at the end of 15 overs.

Iyer, Pant stabilise innings after early dismissals, 50 up for Delhi Capitals



Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stabalised innings after the team lost first three wickets within the powerplay. Delhi has scored 56 runs by the end of 11 overs with a loss of three wickets.



Shami's double strike puts Punjab on top



Mohammed Shami dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer in the fourth over of the match. Delhi has lost three wickets in the first four overs with just 13 runs on board

Shikhar Dhawan run out for a duck

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan was run out for a duck in the first over of the match against Kings XI Punjab.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw begin Delhi Capitals's innings

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaq have opened the innings for Delhi Capitals in their first IPL 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab.



Kings XI Punjab opt to bowl first



Kings XI Punjab have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Delhi Capitals in the second match of the IPL 2020 in Dubai.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will take place at 7 pm (IST).

KXIP Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma

DC Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Mohit Sharma



Posted By: Lakshay Raja