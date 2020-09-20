IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab: Today's match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST).

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The second match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played today at the Dubai International Stadium between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab. The two teams would be led by two young captains -- Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul -- and they would look to start their campaign on a positive note.

Where to watch the high-voltage clash between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab?

You can watch the match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 1 Hindi. Apart from that, you can also watch the match live at Disney+Hotstar VIP.

Time/ Venue:

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium from 7:30 pm (IST).

Probable Playing 11:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Sandeep Lamichhane, Harshal Patel

Kings XI Punjab: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi

Squads:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Dream XI:

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Krishnappa Gowtham, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Mujeeb-ur-Rahman

