New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The much-awaited 13th season of the Board of Cricket Control in India’s (BCCI) famous T20 league, which will be held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to coronavirus pandemic, will begin from September 19. From Chennai to Delhi to Mumbai, all teams have geared up their preparations for the 13th season of the BCCI’s T20 league.

Delhi, which is the only team in the history of the BCCI’s T20 league that has not reached the finals of the tournament, would be looking to make history and win their maiden title. Under the leadership of a young Shreyas Iyer, Delhi would definitely look to turn the table this year and win their maiden title.

From the experience of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ajinkya Rahane to the dynamism of Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer, Delhi has all the strengths to win its maiden title but will it be able to make history this time? Here’s a detailed analysis of the Delhi side:

At the top, it will be a headache for the management of Delhi to select the right set of batsmen. Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan are all opening batsmen and it would tough for Delhi to select the right opening partners as all the four batsmen have a decent record and have performed in previous seasons of the tournament.

The middle-order seems to be settled for Delhi. Shreyas Iyer and Shimron Hetmyer will probably bat at number 3 and number 4. The wicket-keeper spot will likely be taken by Rishabh Pant and Alex Carey will likely sit miss a few matches as the former had performed over the last few years and had a successful T20 league in 2019.

Delhi has a plethora of all-rounders. From Marcus Stoinis to Chris Woakes to Keemo Paul to Axar Patel, Delhi has some quality all-rounders and it will be tough for Shreyas Iyer and the team management to find the right balance. Delhi has also some quality spinners in Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin and Sandeep Lamichhane and the fast bowling department also look fine in Ishant Sharma, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohit Sharma and Harshal Patel.

Full Squad:

Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Tushar Deshpande, Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Keemo Paul, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane

Support Staff:

Ricky Ponting (Head Coach), Mohammad Kaif (Assistant Coach), Samuel Badree (Spin Bowling Coach), Ryan Harris (Fast Bowling Coach), Vijay Dahiya (Head Talent Scout), Patrick Farhart (Physiotherapist), Dhananjay Kaushik (Assistant Physiotherapist), Rajinikanth Sivagnanam (Strength and Conditioning Coach), Sriram Somayajula (Analyst)

Players to watch out for:

Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis

Probable XI of Delhi:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes or Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma or Avesh Khan

Past record:

2008: Fourth position, 2009: Third position, 2010: Fifth position, 2011: Tenth position, 2012: Third position, 2013: Ninth position, 2014: Eighth position, 2015: Seventh position, 2016: Sixth position, 2017: Sixth position, 2018: Eighth position and 2019: Fourth position

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma