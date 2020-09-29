DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: While Hyderabad, in its previous two games, tasted defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, is at the top of the points table so far.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Delhi Capitals won the toss and elected to field first in the 11th match on the Indian Premier League in UAE against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Banking on its back-to-back wins in the previous two games, the Delhi Capitals, led by Shreyas Iyer will be looking forward to completing their hat-trick of wins. While for Delhi Capitals, opener Prithwi Shaw has performed well so far, all eyes will be on Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis in today's match. In the bowling section, Kagiso Rabada has proved to be the trump in the death overs for the Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will be looking forward to registering their first win in the tournament. Currently, Sunrisers Hyderabad is the only team left without any points at the points table. Hyderabad, in its previous two games, tasted defeat by Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Here are the Latest Updates from IPL 2020 DC vs SRH:

The Sunrisers Hyderabad set a target of 163 runs for the Delhi Capitals.

Kane Williamson departs for 41. Sunrisers Hyderabad 160 for 4.

Rabada removes Jonny Bairstow for 53.

Jonny Bairstow completes his fifty. His second fifty in IPL 2020, and fourth IPL fifty.

After 15 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad is 117 for the loss of two wickets. Jonny Bairstow playing at 46 in 40 deliveries, while new man Kane Williamson is at 19 in 14 deliveries. The projected score for Sunrisers Hyderabad after 15 overs is 154 runs.

Amit Mishra also removed new man in Manish Pandey in the next over putting Sunrisers Hyderabad on the backfoot.

Delhi Capitals got their first wicket after Amit Mishra removed David Warner on 45. Sunrisers Hyderabad 77 for 1.

After six overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad scored 38 runs at the scoreboard, with Jonny Bairstow batting at 9 in 14 deliveries, while David Warner is at 27 runs in 22 deliveries.

Jonny Bairstow and captain David Warner started Sunrisers Hyderabad innings against Delhi Capitals.

Playing XI:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad has two changes for today's match. Star player Kane Williamson will be playing his first match in the place of Mohammad Nabi. Newcomer Abdul Samad also included in the team in place of Wrddhiman Saha.

The Delhi Capitals has won the toss and have elected to bowl first. Delhi is playing this game with one change. Ishant Sharma replaces Avesh Khan.

Stats:

- Amit Mishra needs 3 more wickets to complete 100 wickets for DC.

- SRH’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar has conceded 43 runs against DC, his worst against any current IPL franchise.

- Ajinkya Rahane needs 12 more runs to reach 5000 runs in T20s. He will be the 10th Indian to the milestone

Toss will be held at 7 pm at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

Time and Venue of DC vs SRH Match

The match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be played at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 7:30 pm IST and the toss will take place at 7 pm IST.

