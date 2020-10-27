DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: SRH will be hoping to win to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs, the Delhi Capitals will be seeking a win to cement their place in the playoffs and retain the top spot in the points table.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will be facing David Warner's Sunrisers Hyderabad in today IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This will be the second encounter between the two teams. In the previous match, Delhi Capitals lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs. The SRH bowlers restricted the DC on 147 after setting up a target of 163 in the allotted 20 overs.

While Delhi is on the second spot on the points table with 7 wins of the 11 matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is at the seventh position with just 4 wins of the 11 games it had played. SRH will be hoping to win to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs, the Delhi Capitals will be seeking a win to cement their place in the playoffs and retain the top spot in the points table.

Here are the Latest Updates from DC vs SRH:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first in today's encounter against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI:

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

