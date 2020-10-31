IPL 2020: Though Delhi Capitals suffered their fourth consecutive loss on Saturday, they still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs of the tournament.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals had started the tournament on a bang, winning six of their first seven matches. However, Shreyas Iyer's side has lost their mojo midway in the season and suffered their fourth consecutive loss in the tournament on Saturday. Currently, Delhi Capitals are at the third spot in the points table of the tournament. They have 14 points from 14 games and their net run rate has also taken a significant dip and has slipped to -0.519.

With Shreyas Iyer's side losing their form ahead at the fag end of the tournament, many fans have started asking whether Delhi will be able to qualify for the playoffs or not. For all those fans, Delhi Capitals still have a chance to qualify for the playoffs.

Yes, even if Delhi Capitals lose their last league stage game against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday, they still have a chance to reach the playoffs. However, then their faith will not be in their hands.

Here's how Delhi Capitals can qualify for playoffs even after losing their last league stage game:

Stage 1: If Sunrisers Hyderabad lose one of their two remaining games.

Stage 2: Kings XI Punjab lose their final league stage game against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday.

Stage 3: If Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders are not able to win their remaining by a big margin.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has accepted that his team is in a dicey situation, noting that there are several areas where they need to improve.

"There are lots of flaws to be pointed out to, but we gotta believe in ourselves and be strong-headed, also be positive. You can't anticipate how it's (the pitch) going to play right from the start," he said in the post-match conference.

Delhi Capitals Squad:

Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey (wicket-keeper), Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma