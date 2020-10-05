IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Updates: A brilliant fifty from Marcus Stoinis has helped Delhi Capitals reach 196 runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals scored 196 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium today. Sent into bat, Marcus Stoinis top-scored for DC with 53 off 26 balls.

Meanwhile, RCB made two changes to their playing XI from the previous game. They left out Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, replacing them with Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj respectively. Delhi Capitals replaced injured spinner Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament, with Axar Patel.

Here are the Latest Updates from the 19th game of the IPL 2020 between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Stoinis' blitz helps Delhi Capitals reach 196 runs

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal begin Royal Challengers Bangalore's innings

Aaron Finch and Devdutt Padikkal are out on the field to start the innings for Royal Challengers Bangalore. For Delhi Capitals, Kagiso Rabada will open the bowling

Delhi capitals: 196/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Prithvi Shaw 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Shikhar Dhawan 32)

Siraj dismisses Pant

Siraj has got his second wicket and dismissed Risbhah Pant for 37 runs

Marcus Stoinis brings DC back in game

Marcus Stoinis has brought the Delhi Capitals back in the game. Delhi has reached 143 for 3

Delhi Capitals lose 3rd wicket

Delhi Capitals have lost their 3rd wicket. Shreyas Iyer, trying to hit the ball for a six, lost his wicket. He was dismissed for 11 runs by Moeen Ali

Udana gets Dhawan

After Prithvi Shaw, Delhi Capitals have got the big wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Isuru Udana dismissed him for 32

Mohammed Siraj gets the breakthrough

Mohammed Siraj has dismissed Prithvi Shaw to get the much-needed break for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Solid start for Delhi!

Delhi Capitals have got a wonderful start. In six overs, they have managed to score 63 runs without losing a wicket

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan begin Delhi Capitals' innings

Players are out on the field and Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan have arrived at the pitch to open the innings for Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Isuru Udana will open the bowling for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Virat Kohli wins toss, Royal Challengers Bangalore to bowl first

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli has won the toss and elected to bowl first. During the toss, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said, "We'll bowl first. Same pitch. With the dew in, you're really not out of the game when batting second. Unfortunately, Zampa is out. Moeen Ali comes in. Mann misses out, Siraj comes in. I'm glad that I was make a contribution. I have been playing with that expectations for 7-8 years, nothing new. I take a lot of pride in going out there and playing. He's (Devdutt) someone who has come and taken the tournament by storm. We have won those crucial moments in the first four matches. Three wins early on will allow you to play positively"

Meanwhile DC captain Shreyas Iyer said, "New day, it's a new occasion for us. Hopefully, we can continue with the momentum. Every individual is taking responsibility. Axar comes in place of Amit Mishra"

Squads of both teams:

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Toss at 7 pm

The toss will take place at 7 pm today

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma