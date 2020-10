Delhi Capital had comfortably won its previous contest against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League 2020

Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will take on Rajasthan Royals in game 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The Delhi-based franchise had comfortably won its previous contest against Rajasthan earlier in the tournament.

Rajasthan had pulled off a sensational victory in their previous IPL encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad, though the team has largely been inconsistent in the tournament. Delhi, on the other hand, had suffered a major defeat in their previous IPL match against Mumbai Indians and will be hoping to get back to winnings ways tonight.

Here are the latest updates from game 30 between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals:

Playing XI:

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (Wk), Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Goyal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals opt to bat against Rajasthan Royals

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat against Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Mohit Sharma, Harshal Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Varun Aaron, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Aniruddha Joshi, Shashank Singh, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh.

