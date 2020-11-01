With 14 points in as many matches, Kolkata Knight Riders are now placed at the fourth spot in the points table -- behind Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The three teams have 14 points each and occupy their respective spots with barest of margins in their net run rate.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The race to the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020 has come down to the wire after Kolkata Knight Riders' emphatic 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

With 14 points in as many matches, KKR are now placed at the fourth spot in the points table -- behind Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. The three teams have 14 points each and occupy their respective spots with barest of margins in their net run rate.

Mumbai Indians is the only team to have been qualified for the playoffs, while Kings XI Punjab, Chennai Super Kings, and Rajasthan Royals have officially been knocked out of the tournament. That leaves four teams fighting for the second, third and fourth spot.

Can RCB or DC fail to qualify?

Despite sitting on the second and third spot respectively, both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals can fail to qualify for the playoffs. A margin of just 25 runs in the final contest between the two will see KKR go through the qualifiers at the expense of the loser.

Sunrisers Hyderabad presently have a better net run rate than Delhi, Bangalore, and Kolkata, and a win against Mumbai Indians will seal them a spot in the top four. If SRH wins against Mumbai, then a defeat for either Delhi and Bangalore by a big margin will drop them to the fifth spot.

KKR beat RR by 60 runs

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals in Dubai.Chasing a target of 191, Rajasthan got off to a horrible start, losing half the team inside the powerplay. Pat Cummins was hit for 19 runs in his first over but he came back strong with the wickets of Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith, and Riyan Parag.

Rahul Tewatia and Jos Buttler built up a brief partnership in the middle overs, but the asking rate kept Kolkata on top throughout. Both Tewatia and Buttler were dismissed by Varun Chakravarthy and the team could onl manage 131 at the end of 20 wickets.

Rajasthan have moved to the eighth spot in the points table with the defeat.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja