New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in game 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and are at level with 12 wins each.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have been exceptional in all three departments, though the latter has a slight upper hand in pace bowling, with two of its bowlers — Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult — contending for the Purple cap. For Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan remains the only weak link and the management would be hoping that the 33-year-old returns to form tonight.

Here are the latest updates from game 27 between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians:

Delhi Capitals lose Prithvi Shaw early after opting to bat first

Trent Boult has dismissed Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw for just four in the first over of the match.

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw begin Delhi's innings

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw have begun Delhi Capitals' innings. Trent Boult is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Alex Carey (Wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock (Wk), Rohit Sharma (C), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Kames Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals opt to bat

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST).

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

