Mumbai Indians was the first team to qualify for the playoffs of the Indian Premier League 2020, while Delhi could find a spot only after winning their final match on the penultimate day of the league stage.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. The winner will go straight to the final, while the losing side will get another chance to qualify.

Here are the latest updates from qualifier 1 between MI and DC:

Mumbai Indians lose Rohit Sharma early after invited to bat first in Qualifier 1

Ravichandran Ashwin has provided the right start to Delhi Capitals with the dismissal of Rohit Sharma for a duck in the second over of the match.

Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock begin Mumbai Indians' innings

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have begun Mumbai Indians' innings in Qualifier 1. Daniel Sams is with the new ball.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Counter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Delhi Capitals win toss, opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first against Mumbai Indians. Teams batting second have managed to chase down the total in most of the matches played in the second half of the tournament.

Toss at 7 pm

The toss between the two teams will be held at 7 pm (IST)

Squads:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult

Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Pravin Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Posted By: Lakshay Raja