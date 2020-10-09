IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals is now on the top of the points table with 10 points from six games.

Sharjah (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: With a 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in game 23 of IPL 2020, Delhi Capitals on Friday moved to the top of the points table of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals, under the leadership of Shreyas Iyer, has now secured 10 points from 6 games with +1.267 net run rate. Delhi is followed by Mumbai which has 8 points and a net run rate of +1.488. The third place is held by Sunrisers Hyderabad which has 6 points and +0.232 net run rate while Kolkata Knight Riders is at the fourth spot with +0.002 net run rate.

Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the fifth spot with 6 points and -1.355 net run rate. Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals hold the sixth and seventh places respectively with 4 points each while Kings XI Punjab is at the bottom of the points table with just 2 points.

What about the Orange cap holders?

KL Rahul holds the orange cap with 313 runs at an average of 62.60. He is followed by Faf du Plessis who has scored 299 runs at 74.75 average. Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow have scored 281 at 46.83 average and 241 runs at 40.17 average respectively in the tournament so far.

David Warner, meanwhile, has been able to 227 runs at an average of 37.83. Rohit holds the 6th spot in the list of highest run-getters in the tournament with 211 runs at 35.17 average. The seventh, eighth and ninth place is held by Nicholas Pooran, Shane Watson and Shreyas Iyer who have scored 196, 185 and 181 runs respectively. The tenth position is held by Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav who has scored 180 runs in the tournament so far.

What about the Purple cap holders?

Delhi Capitals' Kagiso Rabada holds the purple cap with 12 wickets. He is followed by Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult who have taken 11 and 10 wickets respectively. The fourth and fifth place in the list of highest wicket-takers is held by James Pattinson and Mohammed Shami. The two have taken 9 wickets at an average of 19.89 and 21.44 respectively.

The two leg spinners -- Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal -- hold the sixth and seventh position. The two have taken 8 wickets at 14.50 (Khan) and 18.00 (Chahal). Anrich Nortje (21.29 average), Rahul Chahar (22.71 average) and T Natarajan (26.00 average) hold the eighth, ninth and tenth spot with 7 wickets.

