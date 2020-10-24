DC vs KKR, IPL 2020: The two teams will be looking forward to clinching a win in today's match, however, it will more important for Kolkata to beat Delhi, to further increase their chances for the playoffs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals (DC) won the toss and opted to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Saturday. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), Delhi Capitals defeated KKR by 18 runs. KKR will be looking to bounce back in style after their eight-wicket defeat at the hands of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will also be eager to make amends following their loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in their last game.

Here are the Latest Updates from DC vs KKR:

Another blow for Kolkata as Kagiso Rabada removes Dinesh Karthik.

Nortje gets another one for Delhi Capitals, removes Rahul Tripathi for 13.

Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana stable Kolkata's innings after early blow

Early blow for Kolkata Knight Riders as Nortje gets Shubhman Gill for 9.

Delhi Capitals have made two changes as Ajinkya Rahane and Anrich Nortje comes in. In KKR, Kamlesh Nagarkoti and Sunil Narine have been included in the playing XI.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje

Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bowl first against Kolkata Knight Riders.

The toss for the match will be held at 3 pm

Posted By: Talib Khan