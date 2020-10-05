IPL 2020: Amit Mishra has been ruled from the tournament due to a 'tendon injury' he sustained during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Delhi Capitals on Monday suffered a huge setback as the prime leg spinner Amit Mishra was ruled out of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.

Mishra, who is one the most successful spinners of the IPL, has been ruled out of the tournament due to a 'tendon injury' he sustained on his bowling finger during the match against Kolkata Knight Riders on Saturday.

"The reports have come in and it is bad news. He will be unavailable for the rest of the season and we will need to look at a replacement. But the worst part is that he was looking in great rhythm and was bowling really well. His experience was something that was not just helping him in the middle on these UAE wickets, but also the young spinners in the team," a Delhi Capitals' official said while speaking to news agency ANI.

The 37-year-old is one of the successful spinners in IPL. In 150 IPL matches, the right-arm leg spinner has taken 160 wickets at an average of 24.17. Mishra has also been economical bowler (economy rate of 7.34) and has also taken a five-wicket haul in the tournament.

He also looked in good touch in Delhi Capitals' previous game against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. However, it was in his very first over against KKR that he hurt his bowling finger to grab a return catch from Nitish Rana. While Mishra dived to catch the ball, he ended up hurting his finger in the process.

Following the incident, Mishra didn't bowl any further in the match and his absence was felt by skipper Shreyas Iyer who made it clear in the post-match presentation.

"Unfortunate to lose Mishra in the middle when he was spinning the ball really well. We were confident we had two good overs left, but anything could happen, it is a funny game is T20s and especially here in Sharjah," Iyer had said in the post-match conference.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma