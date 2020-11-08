IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Rabada has picked up 29 wickets in the tournament so far at an average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 14.34.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Kagiso Rabada has been in terrific form with the ball and has picked up crucial wickets for Delhi Capitals when required. On Sunday, Rabada picked up his 29th wicket in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) and surpassed Morne Morkel to pick the most number of wickets for Delhi Capitals in a season.

The 25-year-old Proteas pacer has picked up 29 wickets in the tournament so far at an average of 19.48 and a strike rate of 14.34. He is only behind Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah in the list of highest wicket-takers in IPL 2020.

Here's a look at bowlers who have picked the most number of wickets for Delhi Capitals in a single season of IPL:

1. Kagiso Rabada (IPL 2020): 28*

2. Morne Morkel (IPL 2012): 25

3. Kagiso Rabada (IPL 2019): 25

4. Anrich Nortje (IPL 2020): 20*

Rabada also holds the record for the most number of consecutive innings for a bowler with at least one wicket in the IPL. The 25-year-old pacer has picked a wicket in 25 innings.

Most number of consecutive innings for a bowler with at least one wicket in IPL:

1. Kagiso Rabada(2017-2020): 25

2. R Vinay Kumar(2012-2013): 19

3. Lasith Malinga (2015-2017): 17

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (2016-2017): 15

The pacer had earlier also heaped praise on Shreyas Iyer's captaincy in this year's IPL, saying he had "shown the ability to lead the side from the front at the big stage".

"Shreyas has been really unbelievable as a captain. He is young. For a captain, especially when you are leading an overseas player on a big stage is a huge task. So he has done really well so far. He is leading from the front," Rabada had said earlier.

"Shreyas is just a normal guy who is chilled out and when we get on the field he is a captain who has to make decisions and I am sure Ricky (Ponting) is helping him. Delhi has a very liberal environment and it is probably one of the reasons we have been successful," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma