New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The 11th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, will be played between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday at the Shaikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The match will start at 7:30 pm (IST).

The Delhi Capitals, led by Shreyas Iyer, is banking on the two wins the team has registered in their two previous games. While they defeated Kings XI Punjab in the Super Over in their first game, they marauded Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their second match, to register a comfortable 44-run win.

On the other hand, the David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad will be eyeing to register their first win in the tournament. The Sunrisers Hyderabad is currently the only team who have not scored a point on the points table. The SRH had played two games so far against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore and have tasted defeat in both the games.

Now in today's match, while the SRH will be eyeing their first victory in the cash-rich tournament, the Delhi Capitals will be looking forward to completing their hat-trick of wins in the IPL 2020.

DC vs SRH Weather Report:

The players will be greeted by a hot and humid evening in today's match. Meanwhile, it will not be a problem for the players as they have so far faced similar weather conditions in other grounds in the UAE.

DC vs SRH Pitch Report:

The pitch at this venue is a decent one for batting. While the spinners will get some assistance, the pacers should look to make the best use of the new ball.

DC vs SRH My Dream11 Team

Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, David Warner (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammad Nabi, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan (C), Khaleel Ahmed and Amit Mishra.

DC vs SRH Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson/Mohammad Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddharth Kaul/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan.

DC vs SRH Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer (C), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan, Mohit Sharma, Keemo Paul, Harshal Patel, Ajinkya Rahane, Tushar Deshpande, Ishant Sharma, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Sanjay Yadav, Abdul Samad.

Posted By: Talib Khan