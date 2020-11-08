IPL 2020, DC vs SRH: Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday became the batsman after KL Rahul in the tournament to score over 600 runs.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan on Sunday played a fiery innings of 78 runs from 50, helping his side reach a huge total in the qualifier 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

During his innings, Dhawan smashed the Sunrisers Hyderabad bowlers to all the corners of the park as he hit six fours and two sixes. Interestingly, this was the 34-year-old's first fifty-plus score in playoffs of the cash-rich league.

Meanwhile, Dhawan also became the second batsman in the ongoing season of the IPL to score over 600 runs. He has scored over 600 runs in the tournament so far in 16 innings with two centuries. This is also highest tally in a single IPL season. His previous best was 569 runs in IPL 2012.

"I have been scoring five hundred runs over the last 4 years. All the seasons are my best seasons, in that case. But it’s special because I scored two centuries and two ducks, which I never did. Happy that I can perform consistently and provide a great start to my team, great platform to my team," Dhawan had said earlier while speaking about his form, reported India Today.

Meanwhile, Dhawan on Sunday had a new opening partner with him. Marcus Stoinis, who has opened the innings in Big Bas league, was sent up the order with Dhawan.

Earlier, Dhawan had spoken about opening with Stoinis and said that it will be a 'great opportunity' to open with him, noting that they share a "great chemistry" and often joke with each other.

He had also spoken about Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane and said that the two are timing the ball nicely but are not able to convert their start into a big innings.

"Prithvi is timing the ball nicely, he hit a few boundaries and the ball was travelling well from his bat. My advice to him would be to stay calm and stay positive. These things happen to everyone, it is nothing new, neither this is the first time it is happening nor it will be the last time. I would suggest he stays positive, believes in his ability, stays calm and in rhythm," he had said earlier, as reported by IANS.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma