New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals’ Shikhar Dhawan took a stunning catch to dismiss Jos Buttler early in Rajasthan Royals’ 185-run chase in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

With pressure building on Rajasthan Royals, Buttler tried to clear the gap between short fine leg and square leg off Ravichandran Ashwin’s delivery. Dhawan timed his dive to perfection and grabbed a terrific catch to send back the opener early. The moment was shared by the official twitter handle of the Indian Premier League.

Later in the innings, Shimron Hetmyer to an absolute stunner at the send back Shreyas Gopal. Prior to this, Hetmyer had taken a dive catch at the deep square midwicket to send back Rajasthan Royals' skipper Steve Smith. The moment was shared by the official twitter handle of the Indian Premier League.

Excellent work the field paid off and Delhi Capitals registered 69-run win against Rajasthan Royals in game 23. With the win, the tem has moved to the top of the points table. Delhi has 10 points in six matches and a net run rate of +1.267. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, are placed seventh, above on Kings XI punjab.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja