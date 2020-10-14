Shikhar Dhawan has 39 fifties in IPL, while Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Suresh Raina are tied on the second spot with 38 fifties each.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan surpassed Virat Kohli, Suresh Raina and Rohit Shama to become Indian player with most fifties in the Indian Premier League during match against Rajasthan Royals in Dubai. Dhawan has 39 fifties in IPL, while Kohli, Sharma, and Raina are tied on the second spot with 38 fifties each.

In 167 appearances, Dhawan has scored 4837 runs at an average of 33.59 and a strike rate of over 125. However, Dhawan is the only player among the aforementioned who does not have a single century to his name in the IPL.

The Delhi Capitals opener has had a decent outing in the IPL so far, having had scored 258 runs in eight matches at an average of 36.85 and a strike rate of 133.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja