Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rahul Tewatia’s 29-ball 38 went in vain as Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs in game 23 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday. Chasing a modest total of 185, Rajasthan Royals lost its opener Jos Buttler in the third over of the match. Skipper Steve Smith followed suits in the ninth over off Nortje's delivery and the team failed to recover from there.

Yashasvi Jaiswal tried to steady the innings in the middle over but was dismissed by Stoinis for 36. Wickets continued to tumble for Rajasthan, with no middle order batsman other than Rahul Tweatia scoring in the double digits and the team was reduced to 138.

“We are not playing good enough over the 40 overs, and not executing when the pressure is coming on and you can’t win many games that way. The bowlers did a good job, and I don’t think the wicket was as good as it has been here,” Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith said after the match.

Invited to bat first, Delhi lost its top order batsmen — Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and skipper Shreyas Iyer — inside the powerplay with 50 runs on the scoreboard. Hetmyer’s 24-ball 45, however, brought the team back into the game and they managed to score 184 at the end of 20 overs.

“I am really happy with the way we came out in the second innings. We though it was an under par score but it was stopping on the wicket and the bowlers executed their plans really well. We were also going to bowl first with the dew factor, but thankfully it went in our favour,” Shreyas Iyer said after the match.

Ravichandran Ashwin was awarded the man of the match for taking two wickets for 22 in four overs. Ashwin had dismissed Buttler early, breaking Rajasthan' momentum in a modest run-chase.

With the win, Delhi Capitals have climbed to the top of the points table, while Rajasthan Royals are still in the seventh spot (above Kings XI Punjab). Delhi has 10 points in six games at a net run rate of +1.267, while Rajasthan has just four points in six games.





Posted By: Lakshay Raja