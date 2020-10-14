Delhi Capitals had beaten Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs when the two teams had faced each other earlier in the tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Days after pulling off a sensational victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals will clash with Delhi Capitals in game 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Delhi had faced their second defeat in the tournament against Mumbai Indians in their previous encounter and will be hoping to get back to winnings ways tonight.

Rajasthan has been inconsistent in the tournament so far and its short comings are evident. The top-order, including skipper Steve Smith has faltered time and again even while chasing modest totals. Delhi, on the other hand, will be missing the service of Shreyas Iyer in the next few matches as he was injured in match against Mumbai Indians.

Delhi had beaten Rajasthan by 46 runs when the two teams had faced each other earlier in the tournament at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Ahead of their second clash, here’s all you need to know:

Head-to-Head Stats

Delhi and Rajasthan have faced each other 21 times in the IPL history, and the latter holds a slight advantage with 11 wins. Delhi occupies the second position in the points table, while Rajasthan are placed seventh, with just three wins in seven matches.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Dubai International Cricket Stadium has provided much assistance to slow bowlers in the tournament so far. Runs are hard to come by for batsmen at this venue and the trend will continue in the upcoming matches.

Weather Forecast

The temperature in Dubai will be 33 degree celsius at the time of the toss and will remain nearly the same throughout the match. The humidity will be 31 per cent and there is not prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Jos Buttler, Steve Smith (C), Sanju Samson (Wk), Rahul Tewatia, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada

Predicted Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Alex Carey (Wk), Marcus Stoinis, hinton Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Norte

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (Wk), Steve Smith (C), Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Shreyas Gopal, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson, Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Posted By: Lakshay Raja