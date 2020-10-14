Rajasthan Royals’ bowler Jofra Archer was seen celebrating the first-ball dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Saw with Assam’s traditional Bihu Dance on the field.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rajasthan Royals’ bowler Jofra Archer was seen celebrating the first-ball dismissal of Delhi Capitals’ opener Prithvi Saw with Assam’s traditional Bihu Dance on the field. The dance form appears to be catching up with Rajasthan Royals’ squad, as the team’s batsmen Riyan Parag had earlier been seen celebrating the victory in the similar fashion last week.

The moment was shared by the official twitter handle of the Indian Premier League. Have a look:

Reacting to the moment, former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan said one got to love Indian Premier League where an Englishman is seen showing off his Bihu Dance skills.

Did you ever think an Englishman would show off his Bihu Dance Skills!Gotta Love this IPL #JofraArcher #Assam #culture — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 14, 2020

Archer celebrated in this fashion after dismissing Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw off the first ball of the innings for a duck. In his next over, he took the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane, putting Rajasthan on to against an otherwise consistent Delhi.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja