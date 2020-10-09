Invited to bat first, Delhi lost its top order batsmen — Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and skipper Shreyas Iyer — inside the powerplay with 50 runs on the scoreboard.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals became the first team to score less than 200 runs in the first innings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the Indian Premier League 2020 when they faced Rajasthan Royals in game 23 on Friday.

Invited to bat first, Delhi lost its top order batsmen — Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, and skipper Shreyas Iyer — inside the powerplay with 50 runs on the scoreboard. Hetmyer’s 24-ball 45, however, brought the team back into the game and they managed to score 184 at the end of 20 overs.

The average first innings total at Sharjah Cricket Stadium prior to Friday’s match was 219 and the venue had witness Rajasthan Royals chase down 224 against Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament.

