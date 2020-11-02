IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: Ashwin has reportedly suffered a hamstring injury. However, there is no official confirmation on it yet.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: In another jolt for Delhi Capitals, their prime spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday was forced to leave the field in their game against Royal Challengers Bangalore after he reportedly suffered a 'hamstring injury'. However, there is no official confirmation on what sort of injury he has suffered.

Before leaving the field, Ashwin had bowled his full quota of full overs. In his four overs, Ashwin gave just 18 runs and picked up the important wicket of Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

"So Ashwin won't come back on the field. India's strained hamstring tally is growing. Hopefully, it is a precaution," said commentator Harsha Bhogle in a tweet.

Ashwin's injury comes at the fag end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The 34-year-old is also in India's Test squad for Australia tour and his injury will likely by monitered by the Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) as he is an important member of the team.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time when the 34-year-old has got himself injured in the tournament. The Delhi Capitals spinner had also got injured during the beginning of the IPL 2020 and was forced to miss few games for his franchise.

He had suffered a shoulder injury was replaced by the experienced Amit Mishra in Delhi Capitals' playing XI.

"I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support," Ashwin had said in a tweet after his injury against Kings XI Punjab in the early stage of the tournament.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma