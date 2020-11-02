IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: Rahane, Nortje shine as Delhi beat Bangalore by 6 wickets to qualify for playoffs
IPL 2020, DC vs RCB: With this win, Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.
Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: A calm and composed innings from Ajinkya Rahane and a handy bowling performance from Anrich Nortje helped Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by six wickets in game 55th of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. With this win, Delhi Capitals have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.
Posted By: Aalok Sensharma