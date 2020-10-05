Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: Kagiso Rabada's superb bowling and a fiery innings 53 off 26 balls helped Delhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs in the 19th game of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium. With this win, the Delhi Capitals have reached the top of the points table of IPL 2020.

Asked to bat first on a pitch that looked good for defending, Shreyas Iyer's Delhi Capitals scored a huge total of 196 runs in their 20 overs, thanks to a solid opening partnership by Prithvi Shaw (42 off 23) and Shikhar Dhawan (32 off 28 balls). The two scored runs at a quick pace and gave a solid platform to Delhi.

After the dismissal of Shaw and Dhawan, Pant (37 off 25 balls) and Stoinis (53 off 26 balls) took it to themselves to help Delhi set a huge target for Bangalore. Stoinis was particularly aggressive in his innings and smashed the bowlers of Bangalore to all corners of the park. The duo helped Delhi reach 196 for the loss four wickets in their 20 overs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, however, didn't have a good start as they lost their openers -- Devdutt Padikkal and Aaron Finch -- earlier in the chase. Skipper Virat Kohli (43 off 39 balls), though, tried to take his team to home but failed as Bangalore kept losing wickets on a regular interval.

In the end, Virat Kohli's side fell short by a huge margin of 59 runs, handing an easy win to the Delhi Capitals which has now reached the top of the points table. For Delhi, the pick of the bowlers was Kagiso Rabada who got 4 wickets for 24 runs in his 4 overs. Apart from Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel also bowled brilliantly and picked up two wickets each.

Following the match, Virat Kohli expressed gried over his team's performance and said there are a lot of areas in which his team need to improve. Kohli further said that his team missed quite a few 'important chances' in the game.

"Not a complete performance in any regard today. We were quite aggressive with the new ball, Prithvi and Shkihar batted really well. I think Prithvi took the game on and we expected that, we kept a catching position and even tried to pick a wicket with the spinner. We got into the game after the first six and then Stoinis batted really well in the end, we gave him a life, he took the game away from us," Kohli said after the match.

Shreyas Iyer, meanwhile, praised his side for their brilliant performance and said that their strategy was to be fearless and play with full freedom, noting that the "youngsters in the side have executed their talent and skills".

"I am very happy with the way things are going so far, and we need to keep up the momentum. When we come on to the ground we talk about comprehensive victories. The boys have been working really hard and we have maintained our temperament really well. It is important for us to get a good recovery," Shreyas Iyer said.

"It isn't easy going back into the bio bubble, so we try to spend time with each other and that is working really well for us. It is saddening when a senior player who was doing amazingly well gets injured but we have got good replacements as well. Chopping and changing spoils the atmosphere in the team so we're trying to keep it really simple. I am feeling really good (about myself)," he added.

Brief scores:

Delhi capitals: 196/4 in 20 overs (Marcus Stoinis 53 not out, Prithvi Shaw 42, Rishabh Pant 37, Shikhar Dhawan 32)

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 137/9 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 43; Kagiso Rabada 4/24, Axar Patel 2/18, Anrich Nortje 2/22, Ravichandran Ashwin 1/26)

