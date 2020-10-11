Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by five wickets in game 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sensible knocks by Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav in the middle overs guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win over Delhi Capitals in game 27 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Chasing a modest total of 163, Mumbai got off to a poor start, losing its skipper Rohit Sharma for just 5.

Yadav and de Kock steadied the innings in the middle overs, scoring 53 runs each in 32 and 36 balls respectively. Quick dismissals in fifteenth and sixteenth over briefly detailed Mumbai's run chase, but Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya sailed the team through in the final over of the match.

“When I was batting, the middle overs were pretty important for us to keep the momentum going. We needed few runs and we — me and Surya — did when Stonis was bowing,” said Mumbai Indians batsman Ishan Kishan, who played a decent knock of 28. “It was good overall, but I did not finish the match. It was important for me and Surya to finish the match but it’s still a good learning for us.”

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals lost Prithvi Shaw and Ajinkya Rahane inside the powerplay. Shikhar Dhawan and skipper Shreyas Iyer steadied in the innings in the middle overs, but the run rate was always an issue for the team. Dhawan remained unbeaten at 62 at the team finished 162. After the match, Shreyas Iyer reckoned that the team was at least 15-20 runs short.

“170-175 on the board would have looked completely different. We really missed out when Stoinis got out, he was hitting the ball really well and also seeing the ball like a football, that was the main error that we did and something that we really need to work on,” Iyer said after the match. “Apart from that, the effort we put on the field, we could definitely work on that as there were a few misfields and dropped catches as well.”

With the win, Mumbai Indians have climbed to the top spot of the points table, while Delhi Capitals have moved to the second spot.

