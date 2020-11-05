Mohit Sharma has left for India ahead of the qualifier to be with his family after his father Mahipal Sharma's demise on Tuesday night

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals players sported black armbands in the Indian Premier League 2020 qualifier against Mumbai Indians to show respect for teammate Mohit Sharma's father Mahipal Sharma, who passed away on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Sharma has left for India ahead of the qualifier to be with his family, news agency ANI reported on Thursday. Sharma had played just one match in IPL 2020, against Kings XI Punjab. Delhi had won that contest in the Super Over.

Delhi Capitals have won the toss and opted to bowl first in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League 2020. The winner will go straight to the final, while the losing side will get another chance to qualify.

DC have never played an IPL final, while Mumbai has lifted the trophy four times. Mumbai was the first team to qualify for the playoffs this year, while Delhi could find a spot only after winning their final match on the penultimate day of the league stage.

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (Wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Counter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Posted By: Lakshay Raja