IPL 2020, DC vs MI: The Delhi Capitals on Sunday brought Ajinkya Rahane in place of Rishabh Pant.

Abu Dhabi (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: The Delhi Capitals on Sunday were forced to make change in their playing XI after their explosive wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant got injured in the franchise's previous game. In Pant's place, the Delhi Capitals brought Ajinkya Rahane, while wicket-keeping duties were handed to Australia's Alex Carey.

Rahane, who is in Delhi Capitals now, was playing his first game of IPL 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. However, the 31-year-old batsman didn't have a great game as he was dismissed for just 15 runs. Rahane never looked comfortable during his stay at the pitch and scored 15 on run a ball.

As soon as the 31-year-old batsman was dismissed, netizens slammed the Delhi Capitals and started questioning their decision to play Rahane ahead of Pant.

"Rahane in place of Pant? Are you crazy Delhi Capitals?" said a user on Twitter.

Rahane in place of Pant? Are you crazy @DelhiCapitals ? #MIvDC — Gaurav (@GauravAdn) October 11, 2020

"Yes, quicker on stump and Rahane is gone.... Nice move this by Krunal," said another user.

Yes, quicker on stump and Rahane is gone.... Nice move this by Krunal. #OneFamily #MIvDC @mipaltan — Mukesh #MI #OneFamily (@marvelousmukesh) October 11, 2020

"Thank you Ajinkya Rahane great bowling Krunal Pandya," tweeted another person.

WTF RAHANE COMING IN FOR PANT. YOU FOOLS. pic.twitter.com/KEwP1YPOQC — Manya (@CSKian716) October 11, 2020

Wtf, rahane in place of pant 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/hOzgq7aLPg — Vasit(Tewatia for no. 7) (@vasit0786) October 11, 2020

Meanwhile, the 27th game of the IPL 2020 is underway at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer won the toss and elected to bat against Mumbai Indians.

