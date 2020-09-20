IPL 2020, DC vs KXIP: t should be noted that both Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are seen as future India captaincy material.

Dubai (UAE) | Jagran Sports Desk: After a high-voltage spark between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings at the tournament opener in Abu Dhabi, the focus of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL) will shift to Dubai where Delhi Capitals will clash with Kings XI Punjab in the second match of the tournament.

The Kings XI Punjab will be led by a new captain, KL Rahul who would look to start his captaincy career on a positive note. Rahul will be up against Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals. It should be noted that the two are seen as future India captaincy material.

Looking at papers, Iyer’s Delhi Capitals has a slight advantage over Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab as it has some really experienced players in Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada. Apart from this, Delhi has also some explosive players like Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey and Shimron Hetmyer who can turn the match on their own.

However, Rahul’s Punjab has also some world-class T20 players in Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham and Chris Jordan and very experienced pacer in Mohammed Shami. The team, however, lacks quality spinners which is a huge disappointment on the slow pitches of United Arab Emirates (UAE). It also remains to be seen whether the 40-year-old Gayle will continue to be a regular feature at the top of the order this time around.

This will be the second match of the cash-rich IPL. The IPL was supposed to be held in April and May this year but was postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic. The BCCI later announced that the tournament will be held from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE on empty stands, noting that there will be no crowds in the stadiums.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals:

Shreyas Iyer (C), Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Keemo Paul, Mohit Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Rishabh Pant, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer and Tushar Deshpande

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C), Karun Nair, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin

Match timings:

Like yesterday, today’s match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will begin at 7.30 pm IST.

