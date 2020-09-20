Delhi capitals recovered from 96-6 in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals’ Marcus Stonis smashed a 20-ball fifty in the opening Indian Premier League 2020 encounter against Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. The Australian all rounder hit seven fours and three sixes to help DC reach a competitive total of 157 by the end of the innings.

Batting first, Delhi Capitals lost its opener Shikhar Dhawan for a duck in the first over of the match, and soon after a double strike by Mohammed Shami eliminated Prithvi Shaw and Shimron Hetmyer in the fourth over. Delhi has lost three wickets in the first four overs with just 13 runs on board.



Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant stabalised innings after the team lost first three wickets within the powerplay. By the end of 11 overs, the team had scored 56 runs.

Delhi capitals recovered from 96-6 in the 16th over to a competitive total of 157.

Both Delhi and Punjab have never lifted a trophy in the IPL history, though on paper they look promising this year. Delhi had qualified for the playoffs last years after a gap of seven seasons, while Punjab has not played a playoff match since 2014.

The thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League began on Saturday, with Chennai Super Kings beating Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening encounter in United Arab Emirates' capital Abu Dhabi. The second match between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab was played in Dubai. The tournament is being played nearly six months after it was indefinitely postponed amid the threat of coronavirus and the subsequent unavailability of foreign players.

