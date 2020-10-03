New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 18 runs in game 16 of the Indian Premier League 2020 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Chasing a mammoth target of 229, Kolkata got off to a good start despite losing Sunil Narine early, but lost its way in the middle overs and was reduced to 210 at theend of 20 overs.

Invited to bat first, Delhi Capitals had an excellent start, with the openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw scoring over 50 runs in the first five overs. Shaw marched on after Dhawan’s dismissal and completed his half century with a four. A fiery innings of 88 runs in just 38 balls by skipper Shreyas Iyer guided the team to a mammoth total of 228 -- the highest in the tournament so far.

"The way the boys batted is something I am really proud of, we kept fighting till the end which is the nature of our team. Really happy with the effort we put in today,” Dinesh Karthik said after the match.

Chasing tha mammoth total, Kolkata lost its opener Sunil Narine for just three in the second over of the match. Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill steadied in innings after the initial dismissal and the team had managed to score 72 at the end of the eighth over. Amit Mishra provided crucial breakthrough for Delhi in the form of Gill. Shortly afterwards, Kagiso Rabada dismissed dangerous Andre Russell for 13. Wickets continued to tumble for Kolkata and it felt the team would lose by a big margin, but a flurry of sixes by Eoin Morgan and Rahul Tripathi brought the team back into the game.

The duo, however, could not sail the team through the finish line and the team was reduced to 210 at the loss of eight wickets.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was awarded man of the match for his fiery knock of 88 runs in just 38 balls.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja