Shreyas Iyer scored a fiery 88 off just 38 balls at a strike rate of 231 during match against Kolkata Knight Riders

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Fiery half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Shreyas Iyer helped Delhi Capitals put up the highest total of 228 in the Indian Premier League 2020 during match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. While Shreyas Iyer scored a fiery 88 off just 38 balls at a strike rate of 231, his teammate Prithvi Shaw showed composure and scored 66 in 41 balls.

Invited to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a solid start, scoring over sixty runs in the first six overs with the loss of just one wicket. Iyer and Shaw then propelled the innings in the middle over, and 200 felt certain on the cards.

Following Shaw dismissal on 66, Iyer marched on and scored 88 off just 38 balls. He did not get strike in the final over of the innings and remained not out.

The previous highest total was 226 by Rajasthan Royals, when they had chased down record 224 against Kings XI Punjab at the same venue. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia were instrumental in Rajasthan's historic run chase.

