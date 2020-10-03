Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and the former has a slight advantage with 10 wins.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders in game 16 of the Indian Premier League at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday. Both the teams have done quite well in the tournament, winning two out of their first three games, and will be seeking to climb to the top of the points table with a win tonight.

It remains to be seen whether Ravichandran Ashwin will be the part of Delhi Capitals’ playing XI tonight . The spinner had sustained a shoulder injury during the franchise’s opening game in the IPL 2020 while fielding.

KKR and DC have faced each other 24 times in the IPL history and the former has a slight advantage with 13 wins. The last time the two teams had met, Delhi Capitals had clinched victory in the Super Over.

Here’s all you need to know about game 16 between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sharjah has been excellent for batsmen so far, with over 400 runs scored in both the matches played at the venue so far. Both KKR and DC have some explosive batsmen and another scoring game could be on the cards tonight

Weather Report

The temperature at Sharjah at the time of the toss will be 34 degree celsius and will fall by 2 degrees during the match, according to Accuweather. The humidity will be 45 per cent and there is no prediction of rain what so ever.

Dream 11:

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Shubman Gill, Shikhar Dhawan, Nitish Rana, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Sunril Narine, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Varun Chakavarthy

Probable playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, , Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Alex Carey, Marcus Stoinis, Amit Mishra, Istant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivan Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy

Squads:

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain & Wicket-keeper), Andre Russell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton (Wicketkeeper), Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik (Wicketkeeper), Ali Khan

Posted By: Lakshay Raja