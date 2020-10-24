Nitish Rana slammed his half century off just 35 balls against Delhi Capitals, and then, instead of lifting the bat, he raised a KKR t-shirt with the name of his father inscribed on his back.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Kolkata Knight Riders' Nitish Rana dedicated his fiery half-century in an Indian Premier League 2020 match against Delhi capitals to his later father-in-law, who passed away on yesterday.

Rana was promoted up the order to open the innings with Shubman Gill. He slammed his half century off just 35 balls, and the, instead of lifting the bat, he raised a KKR t-shirt with the name of his father inscribed on his back. The video was shared by the official Twitter handle of the Indian Premier League:

Sent in to open the innings, @NitishRana_27 responds with a fine 5️⃣0️⃣ and dedicates it to his father in law, who passed away yesterday.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/1LUINkpqpe — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 24, 2020

Asked to bat first, Kolkata Knight Riders lost three wickets in the first eight overs. Rana then built a 115-run partnership with Sunil Narine to guide his team to 194 for 6 at the end of 20 overs.

